BRIEF-CDG to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 6 and June 8
OSLO Aug 29 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has postponed a planned strategy update to give its newly appointed finance chief time to influence the plan, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference on Monday.
The operator said it now plans to hold a capital markets day on Feb. 2, 2017, while it had previously planned to do so in September 2016.
"This is for practical reasons. We've just hired a new CFO," Brekke said of the delay.
Telenor announced on Aug. 2 that Yara executive Joergen Arentz Rostrup would become its new chief financial officer.
"He will be there and share in the responsibility, so that's the reason," Brekke added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.