US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
OSLO May 2 The chairman of Norway's Telenor , Harald Norvik, resigned on Wednesday after the Minister of Trade and Industry "expressed a lack of confidence" in him, the firm said in a statement.
"The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Trond Giske, representing the majority shareholder in Telenor ASA, today expressed a lack of confidence in the Chairman of Telenor, following the handling of the TV2 issue in January this year," Norvik said in a statement.
"I have therefore decided to step down as Chairman in Telenor," he added.
The Norwegian state holds a 54-percent stake in the company. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.