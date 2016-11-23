OSLO Nov 23 Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor has abused its dominant position in the Norwegian mobile market and may be fined 906 million crowns ($106.31 million) for it, the Nordic country's competition authority said on Wednesday.

"Our preliminary view is that Telenor abused its dominant position by engaging in conduct that impeded the entry of a third competing mobile network," the watchdog said in a statement.

Telenor said it was "surprised" by the watchdog's assessment and that it disagreed with it. "We will go thoroughly through (the assessment) and decide how we are going to answer (it)," the company said in a separate statement.

($1 = 8.5220 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)