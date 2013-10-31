* JP Morgan advises Telenor on sale of Conax

* Conax had sales of NOK 569 mln in 2012, EBITDA 230 mln

STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Norwegian telecom operator Telenor wants to sell its television security subsidiary Conax, a divestment which is expected to mainly attract private equity firms, three sources familiar with the matter said.

JP Morgan is advising Telenor on the sale, two of the sources said. One of the people said details on the deal was sent to potential buyers last week.

The sources declined to be identified because the sale is not public. Telenor and JP Morgan declined to comment.

Conax, which has customers in more than 85 countries, had earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 230 million Norwegian crowns ($39 million) last year and sales of 569 million.

One of the sources said the firm might fetch around 5 to 6 times EBITDA, or around 150 million euros ($207 million).

Conax sells encryption products and services that protect pay TV providers from being hacked and thus missing out on revenue for the programmes that they broadcast, such as smartcards for TV boxes.

The business started as a research and development project in the 1980s and became an independent company within the Telenor group in 1994.

For separate story on Telenor earnings, double-click ($1 = 0.7262 euros) ($1 = 5.8766 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam. Editing by Jane Merriman)