OSLO, July 24 Norway's Telenor reported the following revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the second quarter. The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of Norwegian crowns). Q2 2012 Forecast* Q2 2011 NORWAY: Revenues 6,327 6,204 6,184 EBITDA 2,677 2,518 2,470 BROADCAST: Revenues 1,697 1,734 1,728 EBITDA 504 485 455 OTHER: Revenues 1,185 1,105 1,142 EBITDA -152 -206 -276 MOBILE: Revenues Mobile Grameen 1,670 1,792 1,690 EBITDA 873 983 902 Revenues Mobile Digi 2,990 2,995 2,650 EBITDA 1,412 1,400 1,224 Revenues Denmark 1,429 1,514 1,816 EBITDA 283 305 505 Revenues Sweden 2,599 2,544 2,522 EBITDA 617 564 638 Revenues Mobile Montenegro 143 143 154 EBITDA 44 62 71 Revenues Mobile Pakistan 1,473 1,468 1,243 EBITDA 569 589 453 Revenues Mobile DTAC 4,080 4,011 3,547 EBITDA 1,243 1,246 1,243 Revenues Mobile Serbia 674 671 738 EBITDA 265 279 327 Revenues India 1,034 1,113 698 EBITDA -625 -498 -965 Revenues Hungary 965 1,024 1,161 EBITDA 339 359 416 TOTAL REVENUES 25,357 25,470 24,359 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED 8,041 8,083 7,457 NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor ASA. (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of 21 analysts (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)