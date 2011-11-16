BARCELONA, Spain Nov 16 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor cannot exclude the possibility that a crisis gripping the euro zone will affect its business, even though most of its operations are in Scandinavia, eastern Europe and Asia, its chief financial officer said.

"We are quite fortunate, but we should not rule out that macroeconomics and a potential banking crisis could also impact Telenor," Richard Aa told a Morgan Stanley conference in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday.

Even though none of Europe's Scandinavian countries have joined the euro, Aa said that heavy trade between northern and southern Europe meant Scandinavia would not be unscathed.

"Probably most exposed is the business sector in Sweden, selling communication services to the business market, because we see that the Swedish economy is very open," he said.

Last quarter, Telenor made 43 percent of its revenues in the Nordic countries, 41 percent in Asia and 9 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.

Its big bets on acquisitions in the Indian subcontinent and its problematic relationship with Russia's Vimpelcom, of which it owns 32 percent, have not always been welcomed by investors but have paid off during the recent economic turmoil.

"We are experiencing very good growth in all our Asian operations," Aa said. "It seems like the basic telco services and Internet connections and so on in these countries are growing despite ups and downs in the macroeconomic environment."

Investors have viewed with particular scepticism Telenor's loss-making Indian joint venture, which has been beset by disagreements between the partners, a political scandal about telecoms licences, and price wars.

Aa, however, reiterated Telenor's target for the venture to break even at core profit level in the first half of 2013, four years after entering the market, and defended Telenor's emerging-markets strategy.

"Every investment Telenor has done has had a poor reception... You have sometimes to think longer-term than maybe some of you sitting here in the audience may like," he told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference.

The Indian government has signalled it will relax laws on telecoms mergers to ease a commercial environment where a dozen operators may compete in a single region, offering rates as low as 1 paise ($0.0002) per second.

Aa said Telenor would be ready to take part in consolidation once there was clarity on new legislation and the group had achieved its breakeven target in India.

"We have no clear M&A plans as of today," said, but added: "It would be wrong in the longer-term perspective for Telenor group to rule out M&A."

Aa added that Telenor was keeping a close eye on its operations in Thailand, which is suffering its worst floods in half a century.

"We have a very serious situation in Thailand with the flood. We don't know what the long-term impact of the flooding will be on consumer spending in Thailand but so far we have not seen any big impact on traffic," he said. ($1 = 50.745 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)