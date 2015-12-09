(Refiled to delete extraneous phrase 'as its last' in paragraph
OSLO Dec 9 The board of Norway's
state-controlled telecoms group Telenor followed the
correct procedures in hiring Sigve Brekke as its new chief
executive in May, its former chairman, Svein Aaser, said in a
letter published on Wednesday in the business paper Dagens
Naeringsliv.
Aaser resigned on October 30 following a dispute with the
Norwegian state over his handling of a long-running
investigation into 33 percent-owned affiliate Vimpelcom's
dealings in Uzbekistan, where it is alleged that
unlawful payments were made to secure an operating licence.
But Telenor has also been criticised for not having
appointed a woman chief executive after the trade minister had
urged the company's board to consider female candidates.
"Let me repeat, in the end process we had candidates from
both genders. One female candidate, which I myself insisted had
to be considered, was interviewed in a common meeting with the
head-hunting agency and a board committee."
"The combination of international experience and company
experience was decisive for the election of Sigve Brekke as the
new CEO", Aaser wrote in the letter to Dagens Naeringsliv.
The former chairman also said in the letter that the public
debate about Telenor's handling of the Vimpelcom case and about
hiring Brekke had been driven by "personal and political
agendas".
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Greg Mahlich)