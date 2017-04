A visitor rests under a Telenor Group sign at the GSMA Mobile World Conference in Barcelona February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

NEW DELHI Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approved a proposal by Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor (TEL.OL) to raise its stake in its Indian joint venture to 74 percent from 49 percent, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said.

Local rules allow a maximum 74 percent shareholding by foreign companies in telecom carriers.

Telenor said it was awaiting formal communication from the government on the approval. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)