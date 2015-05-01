BRIEF-Telstra comments on ACCC draft decision on mobile roaming
* Telstra welcomes ACCC draft decision on mobile roaming-tls.ax
OSLO May 1 Grameenphone
* Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, announced its first quarter 2015 results, with Telenor's consolidated figures in NOK as follows
* Revenues NOK 2.516 bln vs NOK 1.961 bln year ago
* EBITDA before other items NOK 1.363 bln vs NOK 1.052 bln
* EBITDA NOK 1.363 bln vs NOK 1.053 bln
* Operating profit NOK 955 mln vs NOK 725 mln
* CAPEX NOK 370 mln vs NOK 217 mln
* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 502,000 to 52.006 million.
* Telstra welcomes ACCC draft decision on mobile roaming-tls.ax
* Rubik Financial Ltd says Federal Court Of Australia (court) has made orders approving scheme of arrangement between rubik and its shareholders