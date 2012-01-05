* Norway telecom sees "beautiful" Asian markets as key
* Hails Indian wireless growth but wants more spectrum
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Jan 5 Norwegian telecommunications
provider Telenor said its Nordic base and growing
presence in Asia position it to withstand economic turbulence
emanating from southern Europe.
CEO Jon Fredrik Baksaas said the relatively stable economies
of Norway, Sweden and Denmark were a good "starting place" for
Telenor as it expands to a robust Asia, sidestepping European
countries where growth is threatened by huge government debts.
"Emerging markets were not that popular after the previous
financial crisis in 2008, but under the current crisis, which
has its origin in Europe, the case is different -- Asia being
beautiful," he said in an interview.
He added: "I think we should be prepared for a period where
growth in Europe will take some time to return, whereas in Asia
one can ask if the strong growth rate will continue. We hope so,
but it is too early to say at what level it will be."
Telenor received a third of its revenues from Asia in the
third quarter of 2011 as subsidiaries in Thailand, Malaysia and
Bangladesh helped the company to a record-high cash flow and
earnings that beat forecasts.
Baksaas said Telenor's troubled Indian joint venture with
Unitech was en route to breaking even in the first
half of 2013, as previously forecast, and that subscription
growth in the hyper-competitive market has been impressive.
But he took a swipe at Indian officials, saying that a
corruption case engulfing the Indian telecoms industry had
created a "vacuum" in which Uninor's demands for additional
spectrum have gone unanswered.
"I think the industry will have to push for clarity in the
regulatory framework and, from our perspective, access to more
spectrum as promised," he said.
"We feel we have qualified for more spectrum according to
how we have invested and built up our presence."
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)