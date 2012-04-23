OSLO, April 23 The Indian telecoms regulator's proposed higher-than expected auction base price for 2G spectrum is a major negative for the country's entire telecoms industry, a spokesman for Telenor, one of the major players in the country, said on Monday.

"The immediate impression is that the auction format proposed will have major negative consequences for the entire mobile industry in India," Tor Odland said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)