OSLO Feb 15 Telenor is ending its arbitration proceedings against Altimo and Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom after announcing it bought 77 percent of fellow shareholder Weather Investments' shares in Vimpelcom, the Norwegian telecom firm said on Wednesday.

"Telenor ... will work to expand the Vimpelcom board to eleven members. Telenor's withdrawal of its claims will result in the termination of the VimpelCom shareholders agreement," the firm said in a statement.