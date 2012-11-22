OSLO Nov 22 Telenor ASA : * Mandates ING, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Nordea as joint bookrunners for its intended issuance of longer dated euro-denominated Reg S bonds. * Says any issuance will be at the sole discretion of Telenor after expiration of the tender offer for its 4.50 pct 2014 notes. * Notes announced by Telenor earlier today and is subject to market conditions.