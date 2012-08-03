A man speaks on a mobile phone in front of a closed shop displaying an advertisement for Uninor on its shutters in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

OSLO Norwegian operator Telenor (TEL.OL) still has not decided if it is going to stay in India after the authorities ruled on a lower starting price than expected in the country's upcoming 2G licence auction.

"We register that the auction starting price is lower than the recommended amount, but we need to look very carefully at the details of this new recommendation and make a proper decision based on facts before we decide," said Telenor spokesman Glenn Mandelid.

"The date we are planning for is still the August 31," he added.

(Reporting by Vegard Botterli)