The Telenor logo hangs on flags outside one of their stores in Stockholm October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Bob Strong/Files

NEW DELHI The India unit of Norway's Telenor ASA has filed an application with India's top court asking it to direct the government to conduct 2G spectrum auction by June 2, said Sigve Brekke, head of Telenor's Asian operations, on Wednesday.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered all 122 telecoms licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, including 22 held by Telenor's Indian JV, to be revoked in four months and asked the government to redistribute the licences and radio spectrum through an open auction.

The telecoms ministry said last month that it would take at least 400 days from February 2, when the court ordered the cancellation, to complete the auction process.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)