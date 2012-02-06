NEW DELHI Feb 6 Norway's Telenor will continue to fight, and is exploring all options, including legal, after India's Supreme Court ordered cancellation of telecoms licences issued in 2008, including 22 held by its Indian joint venture.

Telenor has been "unfairly harmed" by the cancellation, but is not running away, Sigve Brekke, head of the Norwegian company's Asian operations, told reporters in New Delhi. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)