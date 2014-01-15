(Repeat to additional subscribers)

OSLO Jan 15 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor confirmed its interest in the upcoming Indian spectrum auction and expects to make a final decision about bidding within three weeks, spokesman Tor Odland told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that TeleWings has announced its interest to participate in this auction", Odland said, adding that the company would make a final decision in time for the auction, which Odland said is scheduled for February 3.

If Telenor decides to take part in the auction, it would give the firm a chance to win back spectrum in the Mumbai zone, which it lost last February after firms had to reapply for licences because of corruption allegations in the licensing process. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)