* Wants bigger cut than government panel proposed
* Says nearly impossible to take part in auction otherwise
* First auction failed with some areas getting no bids
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Jan 25 Norway's Telenor is
unlikely to bid in an auction for mobile licences in Mumbai
unless India halves the fee, its Chief Executive Jon Fredrik
Baksaas said on Friday.
"It is nearly impossible to participate in the Mumbai
auction at the current price level," the CEO of India's sixth
largest telecoms operator said.
India is looking to reduce some prices for a new auction to
be held by March after an overpriced sale in November failed,
having attracted no bids for four areas, including New Delhi and
Mumbai.
Telenor, which aims to have 55 million customers in India by
2016, has asked authorities to cut the licence fee by 50
percent, more than the 30 percent cut proposed by a panel of
Indian ministers, Baksaas told Reuters after meeting with Indian
officials in Davos.
"We expect the upcoming auction to be sub-optimal if the
current price level is maintained - it will be comparable to the
November auction, with limited participation," Baksaas said
after the meeting which also included India's Union Commerce and
Industry Minister Anand Sharma.
India is auctioning licenses after a court ordered the
government to cancel 122 licenses granted in a
corruption-tainted auction.
Telenor responded by downsizing its operations to six areas
of the country from an initial 13, saying it would rather leave
certain markets than overpay.
Telenor is now maintaining its Mumbai operations but made it
clear it is ready to shut down as it is not willing to lift its
self-imposed funding cap of 155 billion rupees ($2.89
billion)for its loss-making Indian operations.
"If the funding cap stays, they must get both the reduction
plus a 2 billion rupee refund on their original license," Espen
Torgersen, an equity analyst at brokerage Carnegie said.
"It is encouraging that Telenor is actively working to
influence the government," "There is little political prestige
in trying to sell licenses again and not getting offers."
($1 = 53.6950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)