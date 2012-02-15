OSLO Feb 15 Telenor wants to drop its Indian joint-venture partner Unitech after the Indian Supreme Court revoked their mobile licenses in the country and is seeking a new local partner, the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Wednesday.

"Telenor Group holds Unitech Ltd. liable for the breach of warranties related to the cancellation of the licenses - seeking compensation for all investment, guarantees and damages caused by the Supreme Court Order," the firm said in a statement.

"It is Telenor Group's position that the strategic partnership with Unitech Limited does not have a future, and it therefore will start the process of looking for a new Indian partner." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)