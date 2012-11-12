US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
OSLO Nov 12 Telenor
* Telenor confirms its participation in the 1800 MHz spectrum auction in India that starts on 12 November.
* Telenor will participate in the auction through its fully owned subsidiary Telewings Communication Services.
* No further comments will be provided before the Indian authorities have announced the final results of the auction.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)