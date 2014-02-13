OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor has won new spectrum in several Indian states, paying a total price of 8.447 billion rupees ($136.02 million) for the licenses, it said on Thursday.

"Uninor has won additional spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh East and Uttar Pradesh West, as well as spectrum in Assam," it said in a statement. ($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)