US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.
Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2lNkHSR (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)