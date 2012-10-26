BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
OSLO Oct 26 Norway's Telenor has signed a partnership deal with India's Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt. Ltd to take part in its Indian venture that may bid for a new operating license, it said on Friday.
Lakshdeep, a company controlled by Sudhir Valia, will contribute an undisclosed amount of equity into the Telewings joint venture, in which Telenor will hold a 74 percent stake, Telenor added. ž (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was nil as on June 2 – cenbank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)