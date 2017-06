A woman visitor speaks on her mobile phone in front of multiple screen monitor advertising a local Infotech firm at the Information and Communication Technology India 2002 exhibition in Mumbai, February 6, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

OSLO Norway's Telenor(TEL.OL) may not get licences for all its planned circle areas in India, depending on the result of the upcoming spectrum auction, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We could end up with fewer than nine circles," Richard As said in a presentation to investors.

He added that he foresaw issues with the pricing of licences in the Mumbai area, and that there was a risk some spectrum could end up unsold.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)