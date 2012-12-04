* Telenor suspected of abusing dominant position
OSLO Dec 4 European and Norwegian authorities
raided the offices of telecoms firm Telenor,
investigating it over suspected abuse of a dominant market
position and anti-competitive practices, it said on Tuesday.
"They came to our offices today and their investigation
relates to our leading position in the Norwegian market,"
spokesman Tor Odland said. "We will of course cooperate with
them."
The investigation encompasses mobile communication services
at wholesale and retail level in Norway, including voice, SMS,
MMS and data, as well as mobile services sold in bundles that
include other products and services, Telenor said in a
statement.
The Norwegian Competition Authority confirmed the raid and
said it was intended to collect information either to confirm or
dismiss suspicions Telenor breached anti-monopoly laws.
"The fact that the Competition Authority carries out a raid
does not mean that the companies are guilty of crimes and says
nothing about the ultimate outcome of the case," the watchdog
said in a statement.
Telenor is Norway's biggest mobile firm, holding about
two-thirds of the fixed voice market and half of the mobile
voice, fixed broadband, and mobile data market.
