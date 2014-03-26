(Adds Telenor, analyst, shares, detail)
OSLO, March 26 The European Free Trade
Association has opened antitrust proceedings against Norwegian
telecom firm Telenor for allegedly infringing
competition rules under the European Economic Area agreement,
the trade body said on Wednesday.
EFTA's surveillance authority is investigating whether
Telenor has charged prices resulting in an illegal margin
squeeze on its competitors when offering retail mobile data
services. The statement did not say which market the probe was
focusing on, although it named Telenor's Norway subsidiary.
EFTA investigators raided Telenor's headquarters outside
Oslo in December during which they collected "a significant
amount of data", it said on Wednesday.
The investigation may be focusing on the Norwegian telecoms
market, said an analyst.
"The statement may indicate that EFTA is looking into the
way Telenor has packaged mobile data and whether it creates an
anti-competitive effect because Tele 2 ... does not have the
possibility to offer the same solutions based on wholesale
conditions," said Espen Torgersen, an analyst at Carnegie, a
brokerage based in Oslo.
Torgersen was referring to an agreement that Telenor has
with competitors that they can rent capacity from Telenor's
telecom network in areas in Norway where they do not have a
network.
In those areas, Telenor customers were offered theoretical
maximum download speeds that were faster than those from
competitors renting from the network, according to a complaint
made last year by Tele 2's Norwegian subsidiary,
Network Norway.
Telenor denied it had infringed antitrust rules.
"We believe we have done nothing wrong in terms of
competition regulation," said Telenor spokeswoman Torild
Uribarri.
"The wording of their statement is quite general. We still
don't have precise information about what this is about."
"The decision to open proceedings does not signify that the
authority has made a finding of infringement or prejudge in any
way the outcome of the investigation; it only means that the
Authority will proceed with an in-depth investigation," EFTA
said in the statement.
Shares in Telenor were up 2.1 percent at 1410 GMT,
outperforming an Oslo benchmark index up 0.6 percent.
Earlier in the day, Telenor announced it was selling a
technology unit for 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($248.01
million), which analysts said had a positive impact on the
stock.
($1 = 6.0480 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Gwladys Fouche, editing by
Louise Heavens)