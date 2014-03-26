OSLO, March 26 The European Free Trade
Association has opened antitrust proceedings against Norwegian
telecom firm Telenor for allegedly infringing
competition rules under the European Economic Area agreement,
EFTA said on Wednesday.
"The Authority will examine whether Telenor has charged
prices resulting in an illegal margin squeeze on its competitors
in respect of the provision of retail mobile data services and
of bundles of retail mobile telecommunications services," EFTA
said in a statement.
"The Authority also intends to investigate whether clauses
in Telenor's retail agreements concluded with customers for the
supply of mobile telecommunications services give rise to market
foreclosure concerns."
Telenor was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)