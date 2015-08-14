BRUSSELS Aug 14 Swedish telecoms provider
TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor
have offered concessions in a bid to secure EU regulatory
approval for their plan to combine forces in Denmark.
The European Commission said the companies submitted their
package on Aug. 12, according to a filing on the EU antitrust
authority's website. It did not provide details in line with its
policy.
The Commission extended its deadline for a decision on the
deal to Oct. 7 from Sept. 16 so it could examine the concessions
and also seek feedback from third parties.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alexander Saeedy)