(Adds TeliaSonera comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Olof Swahnberg
BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM Aug 14 Swedish telecoms
provider TeliaSonera and Norway's Telenor
have offered concessions to try to address EU regulatory
concerns about their plan to combine forces in Denmark.
The deal, which will reduce the number of mobile players
from four to three in the Danish market, has triggered concern
in the European Commission.
The EU antitrust authority opened an extensive investigation
into the case in April, warning about the possibility of higher
prices and less innovation as a result of the deal.
The Commission said the companies submitted their proposals
on Aug. 12, according to a filing on its website. It did not
provide details in line with its policy.
TeliaSonera's spokesman said the concessions would ensure
competition in the Danish market.
"We will continue our constructive dialogue with the
Commission and we hope to see an approval later this year," he
said, declining to give any details.
Telecoms operators typically offer to sell spectrum or let
rivals access their network in return for regulatory approval
for their mergers.
The Commission has in recent years cleared deals in Austria,
Germany and Ireland even though they reduced the number of
players from four to three after the companies offered
concessions.
The Commission extended its deadline for a decision on the
deal to Oct. 7 from Sept. 16 so it could examine the concessions
and also seek feedback from third parties.
(Editing by Alexander Saeedy and Keith Weir)