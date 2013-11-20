BANGKOK Nov 20 Mobile phone operator Telenor expects to operate its network in Myanmar in the third quarter of 2014, a few months later than expected, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

Norwegian state-controlled Telenor expects to roll out its base stations early next year after completing the licensing process by the end of this year, Jon Fredrik Baksaas told reporters. He declined to give further details. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)