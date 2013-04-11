BRIEF-China City Railway Transportation Technology's unit enters agreement to transfer operating income rights
May 31 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co Ltd
OSLO, April 11 Myanmar has selected Telenor as one of the companies that can bid for mobile phone licenses in the Asian country, the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Thursday.
"The company has prequalified for the competition to win one of two nationwide telecommunications licenses," Telenor said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
May 31 China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to resume review of its asset acquisition proposal