OSLO Aug 28 Telenor will invest less than $2 billion in building its telecoms operation in Myanmar, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It is going to be less than what we invested in total in Pakistan. Some (analysts) have used Pakistan as a benchmark and implied that it could be as much as what we invested in Pakistan, but it will not be," Jon Fredrik Baksaas told Reuters. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg; editing by Balazs Koranyi)