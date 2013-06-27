OSLO, June 27 Norway's Telenor expects
to invest heavily in Myanmar after negotiating terms with the
country's government over its telecommunications license, the
company's top executive said on Thursday.
Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo has been awarded one
license each in Myanmar after a tender that will bring foreign
companies into the sector for the first time.
Telenor expects about 10,000 base stations to be built in
the country according to CEO Jon Baksaak.
He added that the investments would be "considerable" and
that it would take a few years for the project, that is planned
to start in the second quarter of next year, to break even.
