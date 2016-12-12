BRIEF-Atende Q1 net loss shrinks to 108,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 108,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) -
** Telenor has installed high-speed 4G mobile phone network equipment at 5,000 locations in its Norwegian home market, the company said in a statement on Monday
** The company is on track to complete roll-outs to all its 7,300 Norwegian base stations in 2017, it added
** Telenor's top competitor in Norway is Sweden's Telia Company AB (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing