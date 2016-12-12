OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) -

** Telenor has installed high-speed 4G mobile phone network equipment at 5,000 locations in its Norwegian home market, the company said in a statement on Monday

** The company is on track to complete roll-outs to all its 7,300 Norwegian base stations in 2017, it added

** Telenor's top competitor in Norway is Sweden's Telia Company AB (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)