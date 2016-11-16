Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) -
** The Norwegian telecoms operator's domestic unit says will make permanent its current limited-time offer of maximum upload and download speeds
** The offer will be part of all Telenor's Norwegian mobile phone subscription plans
** Says the offer allows any subscriber to use the maximum speed available (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.