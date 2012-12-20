* Fragmented, rule-bound Europe lagging U.S. in telecoms
* Won't buy more India licences unless price much cheaper
* Open to selling Vimpelcom stake but planning for long haul
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Dec 20 Europe has fallen behind the United
States in mobile telephone network development because its
regulatory framework is fragmented and does not provide
incentives for investment, the head of Norwegian telecoms group
Telenor told Reuters.
European fourth-generation (4G) network frequencies are too
expensive, the investment cost is high and operators,
particularly in countries affected by drawn out recessions, lack
the pricing power to make the investment worthwhile, Chief
Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said in an interview.
"Maybe regulators should be more concerned about incentives
for the next layer of technology rather than being
single-mindedly concerned about the next euro cent reduction in
termination rates," Baksaas said, referring to European
regulators' drive to cut costs for cash-strapped consumers.
Baksaas pointed to last week's 4G licence auction in the
Netherlands, where the state raised a bigger-than-expected 3.8
billion euros ($5 billion), but market leader KPN
immediately said it would cut dividends to meet the cost.
"The United States moved to 4G so much faster, basically
overtaking Europe, and that is a result of national
implementation in a big market," he said, highlighting the
competitive advantages the U.S. economy could get from rapidly
adopting a technology which provides faster services and allows
users to watch videos and surf the internet on the move.
"In Europe, you have Brussels setting the direction but you
also have 27 (European Union) countries putting it in operation.
If that could have been done in a simpler way, you could have
geared up investments faster," he said.
Telenor has been a unique success story in Europe this year,
with its shares rising 17 percent against a 10 percent fall in
industry index, thanks to its focus on relatively solid
Nordic economies and Asia's growth markets.
Indeed, revenues will rise over 3 percent this year, even as
others struggle with a shrinking top line, and the company has
one of the highest valuations in Europe with a 2012 enterprise
value to core earnings (EBITDA) ratio of around 6, above the
sector's average of around 4.8, according to analysts.
Telenor, with about 150 million customers, has recorded
unexpectedly quick profit growth so far this year as it managed
to raise prices for some of its data services to compensate for
weak voice and text revenue.
INDIA, VIMPELCOM
With Europe struggling, much of Telenor's focus will be on
Asia, where it will consider new markets, like Myanmar, and aims
to bring its Indian unit to profit after years of deep losses.
The company recently downsized its Indian business when it
had to reapply for its licenses and opted not to buy some of the
most expensive permits.
Although India said it may re-auction some permits,
particularly for the key Mumbai region, Baksaas said the price
would have to go "much lower" for the firm to stay.
Telenor will also focus on working with Vimpelcom
where it may be turning a corner after years of feuding with
both management and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
Altimo, the other top shareholder.
"I think history has proven us right .... but we also know
that this is water under the bridge," Baksaas said. "We have
settled and we now have to move on and focus on operating issues
in order to deleverage the (Vimpelcom) balance sheet."
Telenor has been sharply critical of Russia-focused
Vimpelcom for its takeover of Wind and Orascom, deals it
considered too expensive, and has been in a shareholder battle
with Altimo.
Telenor now holds 43 percent of Vimpelcom while Altimo has
almost 48 percent after both boosted their stakes this year.
Baksaas said Telenor was a long-term investor in Vimpelcom
but would be open to selling if the right offer was made.
"If ... there will be offers down the line, we will of
course take a look at that knowing that the mathematics on the
ownership side stands as it does," Baksaas said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)