* Q2 EBITDA NOK 8.86 vs NOK 8.77 forecasts
* To buy back 1 pct of shares
* Stock has well outperformed peers
(Adds detail, telecom sector background)
OSLO, July 23 Norway's Telenor reported
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and
launched a new share buyback programme to reward shareholders in
a company enjoying a rare European telecoms growth story.
State-controlled Telenor, which has around 150 million
subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its second-quarter
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86 billion crowns ($1.50
billion), slightly exceeding analysts' expectations for 8.77
billion crowns.
The firm maintained its full-year guidance, including 2-4
percent organic revenue growth, as businesses in countries such
as Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia and Pakistan performed better than
expected and after it picked up 5 million new customers.
"Telenor's geographical footprint covers both advanced and
growing economies, offering growth opportunities and
profitability as demonstrated in the second quarter," Chief
Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said.
To reward shareholders, it will buy back and cancel 15.2
million shares, or 1 percent of all outstanding stock, worth
around $320 million at current prices.
Telenor has been a rare growth story in an otherwise anaemic
European telecom sector, thanks to its exposure to fast growing
markets in Asia and resilient economies in the Nordics.
It will be among the a handful of firms producing both
revenue and EBITDA growth this year and the stock has risen 24
percent over the past year, well outperforming a flat European
telecom index.
Analysts say the upside is now limited as investors have
priced in much of the good news and the stock is trading at a
hefty premium with its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio at 6,
above an average of 5 for European peers.
($1 = 5.9264 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Elizabeth Piper)