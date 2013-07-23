OSLO, July 23 Norwegian telecoms group Telenor
reported second quarter earnings slightly ahead of
expectations on Tuesday, maintained its full-year guidance and
launched a new share buyback programme.
Telenor's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), coming slightly ahead
of analysts' expectation for 8.77 billion crowns.
It added that it continued to see annual organic revenue
growth of 2 to 4 percent and an EBITDA margin of 34 percent for
the full year.
($1 = 5.9264 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)