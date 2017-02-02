(Fixes typo in headline)

OSLO Feb 2 After significant investments in six Asian markets, where over 90 percent of its subscribers live, Telenor now expects to be rewarded with a significant rise in revenue, Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke said on Thursday.

Below are comments he made during a capital markets day presentation:

** "In Myanmar, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we have had a very solid revenue growth last year. This is coming on the back of aggressive investments in 3G and 4G networks."

** "We have now almost covered these entire populations with our data networks and we now see that monetization is coming."

** "We saw double digit growth in both Q3 and Q4 in markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh. But I just came back from Myanmar a few days ago and it's just a fantastic market."

**"We broke even on EBITDA in Myanmar after just three months and this is what we can do. It has been phenomenal."

** "You will see that the markets in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Bangladesh will have a continued revenue growth because of increased data usage that will also drive increased ARPU (average revenue per user)."

** "A lot of this is driven by cheaper handsets. Handset prices will continue to fall a we will continue to see increased data usage. Within a few years you will see that the data usage in these markets will look more like it does in western markets."

** Telenor, under pressure to find a digital strategy to secure its future, wrote down the value of a key acquisition made a year ago and unveiled 2017 targets roughly in line with those from the previous year. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)