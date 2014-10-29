BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
OSLO Oct 29 Telenor no longer expects to achieve its stated cash flow ambition for 2015, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.
"Our cash flow ambition of 28-30 billion Norwegian crowns ($4.23-$4.53 billion) by 2015 comes out to be too ambitious," Baksaas told a press conference.
"This is due to timing issues and headwinds in some markets and opportunities to invest in profitable growth," he said while presenting the company's third-quarter earnings.
(1 US dollar = 6.6177 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake