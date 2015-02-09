PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Telenor says:
* Digi had q4 revenues nok 3.67 billion (nok 3.27 billion)
* Digi had q4 ebitda nok 1.64 billion (nok 1.51 billion)
* Digi sees low to mid single digit service revenue growth in 2015
* Digi to keep 2015 capex at 2014 level
* Digi to sustain 2015 ebitda margin at 2014 level
* During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 76,000 to 11.421 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.