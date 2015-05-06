OSLO May 6 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported first-quarter earnings well above expectations on Wednesday and raised its full year revenue and margin guidance on the back of the strong start to the year.

Telenor, which has over 190 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its reported adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to 10.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.40 billion), above expectations for 9.97 billion crowns.

The firm said it expects revenues in 2015 to grow by five to seven percent, above its previous guidance for mid-single digit growth and raised its EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 34 to 36 percent from a previous 33-35 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)