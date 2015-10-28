(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

OSLO Oct 28 Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor reported third-quarter core earnings above expectations on Wednesday but revised down its full year revenue and margin guidance due to a failed merger in Denmark.

Telenor said its adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15 percent to 11.85 billion Norwegian crowns, beating expectations for 11.40 billion crowns.

As previously announced the firm took a 5.4 billion crowns non-cash impairment in the quarter as a result of a planned sale of its stake in Vimpelcom, resulting in a net loss of 1.77 billion crowns against a profit of 2.59 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)