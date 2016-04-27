(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect that a Vimpelcom stake sale is not expected in the next twelve months)

OSLO, April 27 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on Wednesday and repeated its guidance for 2016.

Telenor's adjusted quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.69 billion crowns ($1.43 billion) from 10.59 billion a year ago, slightly ahead of expectations for 11.28 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The company said its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom, which it hopes to sell, will continue to be accounted for as an associated company.

($1 = 8.1665 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)