OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and maintained its full-year outlook for revenue growth and profitability.

Telenor's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 6.7 percent to 10.26 billion crowns ($1.51 billion), a touch above forecasts for 10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. .

State-controlled Telenor, which has more than 175 million customers in Europe and Asia, has been among the most successful telecom firms in converting data traffic into revenues, earning returns on its heavy investment in network infrastructure.

"We will carry on with our relentless efforts to drive profitable growth from increased internet consumption," the firm said in a statement, adding that around 29 percent of its costumers have subscriptions with at least 150 KB of data during the last three months.

"All in all, this is a good report but mostly in line with expectations," Espen Torgersen an analyst at brokerage Carnegie said. "Norway performed very well and the average revenues per user was very strong and better than expected."

Telenor's revenues rose by 6 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by higher turnover in all operations except Thailand, Denmark, and its broadcast business.

"The challenging business environments in Denmark and Thailand are affecting the operations in these countries," the company said.

The firm repeated its 2014 target of an EBITDA margin above last year's level of 34.5 percent and low single digit revenue growth.

The firm is also looking for a new chief executive after Jon Fredrik Baksaas said he would step at the end of 2015 after more than a decade leading the firm..

The stock is down around 0.5 percent over the past three months, performing slightly better than the European telecoms index, which are down 1.3 percent in the same period. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Miral Fahmy)