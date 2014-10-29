(Adds detail, analyst, quotes)
OSLO Oct 29 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
reported third-quarter earnings in line with
expectations on Wednesday and maintained its full-year outlook
for revenue growth and profitability.
Telenor's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 6.7 percent to 10.26
billion crowns ($1.51 billion), a touch above forecasts for
10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
.
State-controlled Telenor, which has more than 175 million
customers in Europe and Asia, has been among the most successful
telecom firms in converting data traffic into revenues, earning
returns on its heavy investment in network infrastructure.
"We will carry on with our relentless efforts to drive
profitable growth from increased internet consumption," the firm
said in a statement, adding that around 29 percent of its
costumers have subscriptions with at least 150 KB of data during
the last three months.
"All in all, this is a good report but mostly in line with
expectations," Espen Torgersen an analyst at brokerage Carnegie
said. "Norway performed very well and the average revenues per
user was very strong and better than expected."
Telenor's revenues rose by 6 percent compared to the same
period last year, driven by higher turnover in all operations
except Thailand, Denmark, and its broadcast business.
"The challenging business environments in Denmark and
Thailand are affecting the operations in these countries," the
company said.
The firm repeated its 2014 target of an EBITDA margin above
last year's level of 34.5 percent and low single digit revenue
growth.
The firm is also looking for a new chief executive after Jon
Fredrik Baksaas said he would step at the end of 2015 after more
than a decade leading the firm..
The stock is down around 0.5 percent over the past three
months, performing slightly better than the European telecoms
index, which are down 1.3 percent in the same period.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and
Miral Fahmy)