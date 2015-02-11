(Adds details, CEO comments)

OSLO Feb 11 Mobile phone operator Telenor reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations on Wednesday as several key units performed poorly, but promised steady revenue growth for 2015, with a continued push to convert voice traffic to data.

Norway's Telenor, which has over 180 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4 percent to 9.09 billion crowns ($1.20 billion), missing expectations for 9.72 billion crowns, as units in Thailand, India and Sweden missed forecasts.

Its yearly dividend, set at 7.30 crowns per share, is also likely to disappoint as markets had expected 7.77 crowns in a Reuters poll.

One of the weakest spots was Thailand where local unit dtac was facing intense competition, dragging down earnings.

"Dtac has taken corrective measures to strengthen its market position and return to growth," Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said.

"We are seeing early signs of improvement following the introduction of a cluster-based operating model, attractive market offerings and a network improvement programme."

In 2015, Telenor expects revenue to grow by "mid-single digits" and its EBITDA margin to be in the 33 percent to 35 percent range after 35.4 percent in 2014. It predicted that capital expenditure as a ratio of revenue would be in line with the previous year's level.

"We will continue to focus on the industry transition from voice to data, which is resulting in significant changes to our ecosystem," Baksaas said. "We are well positioned to monetize on this data surge, deliver healthy growth and profitability." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)