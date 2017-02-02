Yao Ming's PE firm seeks $250 mln for overseas sports assets with China angle
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
OSLO Feb 2 Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor , under pressure to find a digital strategy that would ensure its future, unveiled 2017 targets roughly stable against the ones for 2016, as it reported fourth-quarter results that lagged expectations on Thursday.
The firm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 10.8 billion crowns ($1.32 billion), against 11.9 billion seen in a Reuters poll and against 10.9 billion crowns in the year-ago period.
Unveiling its target for 2017, Telenor said it expected organic revenue growth in the range of 1-2 percent, unchanged from 2016; EBITDA margin of around 36 percent, compared with 35 percent this year; and capex-to-sales ratio, excluding licenses of around 17 percent, compared with 15-16 percent this year.
Shares in Telenor are down 5 percent over the past year, outperforming the European telecoms index down 17 percent over the same period but lagging an Oslo benchmark index up 26 percent. ($1 = 8.2035 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund
MARAWI, Philippines, May 29 The Philippine city of Iligan was overflowing with evacuees and on lockdown on Monday over fears Islamist militants had sneaked out of nearby Marawi, where troops were battling to drive out gunmen holed up in buildings for a seventh day.