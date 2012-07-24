(Corrects job cut numbers in first paragraph, provides further
detail in fourth paragraph after company clarification)
By Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, July 24 Norwegian mobile phone operator
Telenor ASA plans to cut hundreds of jobs in India as
part of a cost-cutting drive that some analysts saw as a signal
it will stay in the country despite recent regulatory problems.
Telenor, which threatened to exit India after it lost its
licenses in an industry-wide corruption probe, plans to
reallocate resources to more profitable regions in India and
brought forward by a year and a half the break-even point for a
unit that has never turned a profit.
"By doing this, we believe that we can make (Indian unit)
Uninor self-financing, that means cash-flow break-even, within
the end of 2013," Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said. "In
the previous business plan, this target was the first half of
2015."
The firm will lay off 400 employees and the restructuring
will also affect 1,600 independent distributors, Telenor said.
However, Telenor - which has more than 150 million
subscribers across Europe and Asia - would only take part in a
new licensing process, expected in late August, if it stayed
within its self-imposed 155 billion Indian rupee ($2.8 billion)
funding cap, Baksaas added.
Uninor is among eight carriers set to lose a total 122 zonal
permits in September, after a Supreme Court order to revoke all
licences granted in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
Still, analysts said the restructuring plans represent a
subtle shift in Telenor's approach, as a restructuring indicates
the company is planning for the long haul rather than getting
ready to leave.
"We think Telenor's language signals its intentions at the
upcoming auctions," Nomura said in a note to clients.
"We expect this be well received by investors as it helps to
reduce the uncertainty for potential outcomes from the auction
process," Nomura analysts said. "Expectations may even start to
rise that India might hit EBITDA break even ahead of plan."
COMMITTED FOR NOW
Analysts at DNB also took Telenor's message as a plan to
stay. "As such Telenor remains committed to India for now, and
is likely to partake in the upcoming spectrum auction, focusing
on circles (zones) where they are doing relatively well."
In the second quarter, Telenor picked up 2 million customers
in India, a slowdown from earlier as the market saturates, and
reduced its EBITDA loss to 625 million crowns from 965 million a
year.
Telenor shares were among the top performers on the Oslo
bourse, rising 2.5 percent on the Indian comments and the
firm's plans to buy back around 47 million shares.
Telenor's second-quarter operating profit rose 32 percent to
4.29 billion crowns, prompting the company to lift shareholder
returns as both its European and Asian operations improved.
The firm will buy back shares worth around 4.7 billion
crowns ($771.1 million), improving total returns including the
dividend to 12.6 billion crowns from 10.7 billion a year
earlier.
For the full year, Telenor continues to expect group-wide
revenue excluding India to rise in excess of 4 percent, in line
with its guidance from three months ago, and still sees its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) margin in the 35 to 36 percent range.
($1 = 55.9200 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi;
Editing by David Holmes)