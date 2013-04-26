* Sees 2013 revenues up 2-4 pct vs previous 3-5 pct
* Keeps margin, expense guidance unchanged
* Q1 results in line with forecasts
(Adds analyst, detail)
OSLO, April 26 Norwegian telecoms company
Telenor lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance
on Friday as weaker-than-expected Indian sales compounded
regulatory issues in Pakistan.
Telenor, one of Europe's best performing telecom firm, sees
full-year organic revenue growth in a 2-4 percent range, below
an earlier guidance for 3-5 percent, even as its margin and
expense outlook remained unchanged.
"It is worrying that the growth in Asia is so low and that
the company is forced to adjust its guiding already in the first
quarter, after just a few months," said Espen Torgersen, an
analyst at Oslo-based Carnegie.
"It is a sign of weakness in a company like Telenor, which
is seen as a growth case."
Telenor share have risen 27 percent over the past year,
outperforming a 5-percent rise in the broader telecoms index
, thanks to its exposure to the Nordics' relatively
healthy markets and Asia's fast growing economies.
In the first quarter, earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.5 percent to 8.42
billion crowns ($1.43 billion), in line with analysts'
expectation for 8.45 billion as key markets like Norway, Sweden
and India outperformed, offsetting weakness elsewhere.
Its Indian operations, the firm's Achilles heel over the
past several years, continued to erase its losses after Telenor
scaled back operations and focused on reducing costs.
The Indian unit has never made a profit and drained
Telenor's resources until the turnaround plan was launched.
For the quarter, the Indian unit posted an EBITDA loss of
194 million crowns, a fraction of the 4.68 billion it lost a
year earlier and less than the 225 million loss analysts
forecast.
Although its revenue was shy of expectations, Telenor raised
its margins, helping its bottom line.
Telenor is among the best valued firms in its sector,
trading at around 13 times its expected 2013 earnings, well
above an average P/E ratio of 10-11 for its relevant peers.
($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by
David Cowell)