* Q3 adjusted EBITDA NOK 11.9 bln vs fcast NOK 11.4 bln
* Revises down 2015 revenue and EBITDA margin outlook
* Says changed outlook due to failed merger in Denmark
OSLO, Oct 28 Norwegian mobile phone operator
Telenor reported third-quarter core earnings above
expectations on Wednesday but revised down its full-year revenue
and margin guidance citing a failed merger in Denmark.
Telenor and Sweden's TeliaSonera recently
abandoned their planned merger in Denmark because of stiff
opposition from European regulators.
Telenor, which has almost 200 million subscribers across
Europe and Asia, said it expects full year revenue to grow by 5
percent, down from a previous range of 5-7 percent. It now
expects EBITDA margin in the range of 34-35 percent from an
earlier view of 34-36 percent.
"The adjusted outlook is primarily a consequence of the
inclusion of the Danish operation," the firm said in a
statement.
Telenor said its adjusted quarterly earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 15
percent to 11.85 billion Norwegian crowns, beating expectations
of 11.40 billion crowns.
As previously announced, the firm took a 5.4 billion crowns
non-cash impairment charge in the quarter as a result of a
planned sale of its stake in Vimpelcom, resulting in a
net loss of 1.77 billion crowns against a profit of 2.59 billion
a year earlier.
Telenor, owned 54 percent by the Norwegian state, has long
been in open conflict with Vimpelcom's other major
shareholder, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, over control
of the company and its strategy, to the point where it became a
diplomatic issue between Oslo and Moscow. On Oct 5 Telenor put
its 33 percent stake in Vimpelcom up for sale.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and
Kavita Chandran)